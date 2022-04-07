Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Agent Confirms Manchester United Interest in 21-Goal Star Forward

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is drawing attention from Manchester United and this has been confirmed by his agent, claims a report.

Nunez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days and the striker recently scored Benfica in the Champions League game against Liverpool in Portugal.

He has scored 21 league goals in the current campaign, scoring five Champions League goals.

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

A Bola have reported about the situation of Nunez recently, claiming that the player's agent Edgardo Lasalvia has confirmed interest from United, Tottenham, Inter, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and even Arsenal.

The report states that some of these clubs have already asked for information for the striker, even though Benfica didn't disclose names of the names that were in attendance in the game against Liverpool.

The player's release clause is said to be at €150 million, with his current deal to expire in the summer of 2025. Atletico Madrid are also said to have maintained contact for the Uruguayan.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

nunez
News

Agent Confirms Manchester United Interest in 21-Goal Star Forward

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Player Defends Harry Maguire, Blaming Lack of a Consistent Partner For His Form

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Mg Torino 03/04/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Juventus-Inter / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image nella foto: esultanza a fine gara Inter PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA
News

Manchester United's Interest in 27 y/o Defensive Ace Alarming Club Amid Contract Speculation

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Among a Host of European Clubs Tracking Villarreal Winger Arnaut Danjuma

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Kane and Rice
News

Erik Ten Hag Told He Will be Backed at Manchester United With Declan Rice and Harry Kane Being Dream Targets

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

When Manchester United Could Announce the Appointment of Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
eriksen
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Man Reveals Why Club Should Pursue ex-Tottenham and Inter Star

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
imago1010992281h
Transfers

Manchester United Develop a Concrete Interest in Kalvin Phillips

By Alan Bince5 hours ago