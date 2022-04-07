Agent Confirms Manchester United Interest in 21-Goal Star Forward

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is drawing attention from Manchester United and this has been confirmed by his agent, claims a report.

Nunez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days and the striker recently scored Benfica in the Champions League game against Liverpool in Portugal.

He has scored 21 league goals in the current campaign, scoring five Champions League goals.

A Bola have reported about the situation of Nunez recently, claiming that the player's agent Edgardo Lasalvia has confirmed interest from United, Tottenham, Inter, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and even Arsenal.

The report states that some of these clubs have already asked for information for the striker, even though Benfica didn't disclose names of the names that were in attendance in the game against Liverpool.

The player's release clause is said to be at €150 million, with his current deal to expire in the summer of 2025. Atletico Madrid are also said to have maintained contact for the Uruguayan.

