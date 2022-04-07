Manchester United's Interest in 27 y/o Defensive Ace Alarming Club Amid Contract Speculation

Manchester United's interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar has ignited and that could prove to be a hurdle in the Nerazzurri's attempts to hand him a new deal, claims a report from Italy.

Skriniar's current deal at Inter runs out in the summer of 2023 and the Slovakian is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim today that while Inter are preparing a new deal for the defender, there are no guarantees about any player's future at the club - evident from the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

Because of that, a price is set for him and United are interested in the ex-Sampdoria man. Inter want to continue with him because of his impressive performances and United's interest in him could prove to be a hurdle in these attempts.

Tottenham are also mentioned, with the report claiming tthat Skriniar has never shown the desire to depart the San Siro.

