Manchester United's Interest in 27 y/o Defensive Ace Alarming Club Amid Contract Speculation

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Manchester United's interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar has ignited and that could prove to be a hurdle in the Nerazzurri's attempts to hand him a new deal, claims a report from Italy.

Skriniar's current deal at Inter runs out in the summer of 2023 and the Slovakian is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

Mg Torino 03/04/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Juventus-Inter / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image nella foto: esultanza a fine gara Inter PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim today that while Inter are preparing a new deal for the defender, there are no guarantees about any player's future at the club - evident from the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

Because of that, a price is set for him and United are interested in the ex-Sampdoria man. Inter want to continue with him because of his impressive performances and United's interest in him could prove to be a hurdle in these attempts.

Tottenham are also mentioned, with the report claiming tthat Skriniar has never shown the desire to depart the San Siro.

Mg Torino 03/04/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Juventus-Inter / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image nella foto: esultanza a fine gara Inter PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA
