Manchester United's Interest in 11-Goal Striker Could Intensify Soon As Arsenal Prowl

Manchester United's interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could intensify and Arsenal are also interested in the ex-Lille man, claims a report from Italy.

Reports in Italy have talked about United's interest in both Osimhen and Tammy Abraham but a host of other clubs have also been linked with the two forwards.

In the current campaign, Osimhen has scored 11 times in the Serie A.

Corriere dello Sport (via Get Italian Football News) have reported recently that United remain interested in the Nigerian currently but their interest isn't completely concrete.

The report claims that Arsenal will make an offer for the former Lille man but United's interest could also intensify soon enough.

The report goes on to say that Napoli are already looking at potential replacements for the striker, with Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca eyed as an option.

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave in the summer and the futures of Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo remain uncertain too.

