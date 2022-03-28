Skip to main content
Manchester United 'Showed Interest' in Premier League Midfielder

Manchester United have showed interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans recently with Arsenal also linked with the Belgian, claims a report from Belgium.

Tielemans was linked with a move to United and even Liverpool last summer but the midfielder stayed at Leicester, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2023.

Tielemans

Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness) have reported about the situation of the ex-Monaco man recently and they state that things aren't going well for him at Leicester, with issues around a transfer likely to be a reason.

It is stated that because of his gratefulness for Leicester, he won't leave the club for free. United and Arsenal are said to have shown their interest in him as recently as last week as well.

A lot of his situation and next destination depends on whether the potential suitors will play Champions League football or not.

