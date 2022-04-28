Report: Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Close To Become New Head Coach For Austria National Team

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointed as the new Head Coach for Austria national team, according to reports.

The Red Devils appointed 63-year-old Rangnick in November 2021 after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The German-born however, was only hired as interim manager which means it was only a temporary charge until Solskjaer's permanent replacement arrived.

That matter was already taken care of when the Old Trafford side announced Erik Ten Hag as the new Manchester United manager. The Dutchman will arrive at the end of the season to take the wheel.

According to claims from Outlet The Athletic, Ralf Rangnick has been in talks about becoming Austria manager, apparently few details are left to be sorted. It is said that Rangnick could be announced as early as tomorrow.

The German manager is about to start a two-year consultancy role with United when the season is over, but could be able to handle both jobs at the same time.

As reports said that the job offer does not impact Rangnick’s plan to work in a consultancy role at Manchester United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon