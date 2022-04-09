Watch: Manchester United Looking Into an Incident Involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a Mobile Phone Following Defeat to Everton
Manchester United are aware of and are investigating an incident regarding striker Cristiano Ronaldo and a supporters mobile phone following defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.
A video has emerged online that shows Ronaldo engaging in an incident involving a mobile phone following the final whistle at Goodison Park.
United were defeated by one goal to nil by Everton which has heated a bad reaction from United supporters.
Ralf Rangnick’s side suffered defeat to relegation battling Everton after going a goal behind in the first half.
The result could now hinder the chance of United finishing in the top four this season.
According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, “Manchester United are aware of and looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone at Goodison Park.”
A video also emerged that appears to show the incident, showing Ronaldo leaving the pitch after full time as his hand is shown moving towards what is known to be a mobile phone.
Watch the video here;
