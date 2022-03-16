Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on 22 y/o Striker For Massive Summer Transfer

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with other clubs also reportedly monitoring the situation of the Swede.

Isak had caught the eye of many during the Euros last year, as he helped Sweden in reaching the Round of 16 of the competition and he racked up a couple of assists.

Isak

Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa (via SportWitness) claim today that while Liverpool are the club that are 'pushing' to sign the striker, both United and Arsenal are following his progress and are keeping tabs on him.

United have not launched any bid and have not held any talks and their interest is still at a very initial stage.

Isak currently has a €90m release clause and he has become one of the hottest young strikers in Europe over the last year or so.

United are set to lose Edinson Cavani as his contract expires and there are doubts about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Isak
News

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on 22 y/o Striker For Massive Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey40 seconds ago
tuchel 2
News

Manchester United's List Of Top Five Managerial Candidates Revealed — Thomas Tuchel Among Those Named

By Soumyajit Roy3 minutes ago
Rashford
News

Watch: Video Appears to Show Marcus Rashford Stick Middle Finger Up At Manchester United Fans After Defeat to Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace52 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Ace Makes 'anti-United' Rangnick Claim as Manchester United Exit Champions League

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Robert Lewandowski Prepared to Leave Bayern Munich Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
tuchel
News

Manchester United Looking At Thomas Tuchel Amid Uncertainty At Chelsea

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel is Now Manchester United Number One Managerial Target

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
elanga
News

Manchester United Player Gets First Senior Call-up For International Duty

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago