Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Reunites With Former United Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Milan Amid Serie A Transfer Links

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has reunited with former United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Milan.

Lingard has been spotted in Milan with former United striker, Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic is currently playing at AC Milan. 

The Swedish striker was a key part to United's squad that won the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League under former United manager Jose Mourinho.

Lingard is set to leave United at the end of this season when his contract expires.

Lingard has been linked with moves to Premier League sides West Ham and Newcastle United.

More recently, Lingard has been linked with a move to the Serie A with Roma and AC Milan both interested in the Englishman.

Lingard meeting with Ibrahimovic could have some involvement over the possible move of Lingard to AC Milan.

Lingard had his best season under Mourinho at United and now the Portuguese manager is at Roma, another club linked with Lingard.

