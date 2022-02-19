Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Manchester United Should Hire Graham Potter

Manchester United have reportedly sparked an interest in exciting Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The former Swansea manager has slowly transformed Brighton in one of England's brightest teams, developing a sophisticated, possession-based style on a shoestring budget to drag the Seagulls into the top half of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

United witnessed the power of Potter's side first hand midweek as they were more than matched for the majority of the 2-0 victory, with Brighton having the better of the play before Lewis Dunk's 54th minute red card.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were not enough to overlook the incredible transformation this Brighton side have gone through both on and off the ball.

This has been noticed by none other than Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool man full of superlatives in a recent interview.

"He definitely has all you need," the Liverpool boss said in November.

"He obviously has a clear idea about football and he is doing a brilliant job. He has brought a clear identity to how he wants his teams to play. He is an innovator and is adventurous.

"He is an absolutely nice fella and his team mirrors his ability. I don’t want to talk the coach of Brighton away to some other clubs, but I think he should not worry about his future."

