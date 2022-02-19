Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Manchester United Should Hire Graham Potter

Manchester United have reportedly sparked an interest in exciting Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The former Swansea manager has slowly transformed Brighton in one of England's brightest teams, developing a sophisticated, possession-based style on a shoestring budget to drag the Seagulls into the top half of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

United witnessed the power of Potter's side first hand midweek as they were more than matched for the majority of the 2-0 victory, with Brighton having the better of the play before Lewis Dunk's 54th minute red card.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were not enough to overlook the incredible transformation this Brighton side have gone through both on and off the ball.

imago1009897624h

This has been noticed by none other than Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool man full of superlatives in a recent interview.

"He definitely has all you need," the Liverpool boss said in November.

"He obviously has a clear idea about football and he is doing a brilliant job. He has brought a clear identity to how he wants his teams to play. He is an innovator and is adventurous.

"He is an absolutely nice fella and his team mirrors his ability. I don’t want to talk the coach of Brighton away to some other clubs, but I think he should not worry about his future."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Graham Potter
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Manchester United Should Hire Graham Potter

By James Ridge
50 seconds ago
imago1006330401h
Quotes

Daniel James Opens Up On His Time At Manchester United

By Rhys James
11 minutes ago
Marcus Rashford
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI To Face Leeds United: Paul Pogba And Marcus Rashford To Return

By Rhys James
2 hours ago
Elland Road
Match Day

Leeds United v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Alex Telles
News

Manchester United Defender Alex Telles Included In EA Sports FIFA 22 New UEFA Champions League Themed Promotion

By Alex Wallace
17 hours ago
imago1009899898h
News

Report: Manchester United Are Considering Making Young Premier League Boss The New Manager

By Rhys James
17 hours ago
Premier League
Transfers

'Not For Juve' - Serie A Defender Would Suit Premier League & Manchester United Transfer

By Neil Andrew
17 hours ago
Pereira
Transfers

Report: Flamengo Officials 'Pushing' To Cancel Andreas Pereira Transfer From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
19 hours ago