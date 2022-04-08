Manchester United Could Be Keen to Bring Brazil International to Old Trafford

Manchester United could be keen to sign Everton's Richarlison in a key summer move, claims a report from Brazil.

Richarlison arrived at Everton from Watford and since then, the forward has scored 49 goals in all competitions for the Toffees.

This season, he has scored six goals while also notching up four assists.

Brazilian outlet UOL (via SportWitness) have reported that Richarlison is expected to leave Everton in the summer and United are one of the clubs to have made an approach for him in the recent past.

United would be 'keen' to welcome him to Old Trafford, with the Brazilian said to be working on his exit from Goodison Park in the summer.

Everton hope that Richarlison's exit commands a fee of €80 million but the asking price would drop, if the Toffees end up getting relegated this season.

Real Madrid, along with United, have previously been linked with a move for the 24-year-old forward.

