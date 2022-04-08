Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Could Be Keen to Bring Brazil International to Old Trafford

Manchester United could be keen to sign Everton's Richarlison in a key summer move, claims a report from Brazil.

Richarlison arrived at Everton from Watford and since then, the forward has scored 49 goals in all competitions for the Toffees. 

This season, he has scored six goals while also notching up four assists.

Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game

Brazilian outlet UOL (via SportWitness) have reported that Richarlison is expected to leave Everton in the summer and United are one of the clubs to have made an approach for him in the recent past.

United would be 'keen' to welcome him to Old Trafford, with the Brazilian said to be working on his exit from Goodison Park in the summer.

Everton hope that Richarlison's exit commands a fee of €80 million but the asking price would drop, if the Toffees end up getting relegated this season.

Real Madrid, along with United, have previously been linked with a move for the 24-year-old forward.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return for Manchester United Against Everton

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game
News

Manchester United Could Be Keen to Bring Brazil International to Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Manchester United and Arsenal Chasing £25million Youri Tielemans Signing

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
Fernandes
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Man Surprised at New Bruno Fernandes Contract

By Kaustubh Pandey29 minutes ago
Goodison Park
Match Day

Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
imago1010992281h
News

Manchester United's Move for Premier League Midfielder Deemed Unlikely by Journalist

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Ahead of Other European Sides in Chase of Serie A Superstar

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Varane
News

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani Will Miss the Everton Game

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago