Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Premier League Striker Amidst Agent Change

Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on Everton forward Richarlison amidst a change in agent from the Brazilian, claims Fabrizio Romano.

Richarlison has been heavily linked with a Goodison Park exit in the summer, with the Toffees under the threat of relegation. It has been suggested that the Brazilian would leave Everton in the summer.

Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game

Fabrizio Romano has reported recently that Richarlison has moved from Velasco Sport Group to CAA Base agency, even though it is stated that he's totally focused on playing for Everton this season and no talks have been held with other clubs.

United, apart from the likes of Darwin Nunez, have discussed Richarlison as an option for the role of a striker in the summer.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the forward in recent weeks as well, with reports in Brazil claiming that Richarlison is ready to move on from Everton.

This season, the forward has scored six times and has racked up four assists.

