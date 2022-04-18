Manchester United Seek Midfielder as Potential Pogba Replacement

Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic's future could be closely linked to that of Paul Pogba, claims a report from Italy.

Pogba's current deal at Old Trafford runs out in the summer and he is yet to sign a new deal at the club. Milinkovic-Savic is said to be about to leave the Biancocelesti in the summer.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Alfredo Pedulla (via Get Italian Football News) has reported that Milinkovic-Savic's future is linked with that of Pogba and he would be a target for United, if the Frenchman departs in the summer.

The same will be the case of PSG. If the Parisiens don't end up signing Pogba, Milinkovic-Savic will become their target for the window.

Juventus' interest in the midfielder has also been reported, with the player's agent said to have very good relations with the Roman club. Lazio are expected to ask for a big fee of around €70 million to sell the Serbian.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |