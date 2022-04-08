Skip to main content
Manchester United Ahead of Other European Sides in Chase of Serie A Superstar

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Manchester United are said to be ahead of other clubs in their chase of Lazio and Serie A star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, claims a report from Italy.

United have been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic since the summer of 2018 when Jose Mourinho was in-charge. Milinkovic-Savic's agent happens to be Mateja Kezman, who was one of Mourinho's first signings during his initial stint at Chelsea.

Milinkovic Savic

La Lazio Siamo Noi have reported about the situation of Milinkovic-Savic, claiming that United are ahead of others in the race for the Serbian midfielder.

It is also stated that ex-Inter boss Simone Inzaghi also has a liking for the midfielder and he dreams of having him at Inter.

Lazio's Claudio Lotito is said to be asking for somewhere between €70 million and €80 million after having previously kept the price tag at €100 million.

Apart from United, even Paris Saint-Germain have been regularly linked with the player in recent seasons.

