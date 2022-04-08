Manchester United Ahead of Other European Sides in Chase of Serie A Superstar
Manchester United are said to be ahead of other clubs in their chase of Lazio and Serie A star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, claims a report from Italy.
United have been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic since the summer of 2018 when Jose Mourinho was in-charge. Milinkovic-Savic's agent happens to be Mateja Kezman, who was one of Mourinho's first signings during his initial stint at Chelsea.
La Lazio Siamo Noi have reported about the situation of Milinkovic-Savic, claiming that United are ahead of others in the race for the Serbian midfielder.
It is also stated that ex-Inter boss Simone Inzaghi also has a liking for the midfielder and he dreams of having him at Inter.
Lazio's Claudio Lotito is said to be asking for somewhere between €70 million and €80 million after having previously kept the price tag at €100 million.
Apart from United, even Paris Saint-Germain have been regularly linked with the player in recent seasons.
