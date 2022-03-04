Leaked: Manchester United's 2022/23 Home Shirt Featuring Eric Cantona-esque Collar

The latest leaked images of Manchester United's home kit for the 2022/23 season have fans reminiscing of a certain member of the Old Trafford royal family given one distinct, nostalgic feature.

The latest shirt will be the eighth edition from United's once record-breaking deal with German manufacturers Adidas, with the initial 10 year deal due to expire in 2025.

Unfortunately for both the club and the sports brand, this expensive deal has overseen one of the most unsuccessful periods in the United's recent history, with the Red Devils lifting just four honours in Adidas kits, compared to the countless trophies in Nike the ten years previous.

IMAGO / ANP

However, one constant in recent years have been the quality in design of United's kits, a streak which looks set to continue next season.

The latest leaks suggest a striking red design with tiny vertical pinstripes across the torso.

United's sponsor remains white while the distinct Adidas strips on the sleeve are black, much like the 2018/19 shirt.

However, arguably the most important detail is the return of the collar made famous by Eric 'King' Cantona in the mid-90's.

The white collar features a red and black geometric pattern which flows around the neck.

Check it out here:

