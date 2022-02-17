Manchester United Legends To Face Liverpool FC Legends For Manchester United Foundation

Manchester United will be hosting what is the biggest rivalry in world football, as legends from both United and Liverpool come together for one special cause. The match between both clubs will raise funds for the Manchester Foundation.

This iconic fixture has seen some of the most intense and incredible matches in football's history. Manchester United dominated the league in the 90s and 00s but were still given a battle every time they face Liverpool.

Manchester United fans have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in their 'most looked forward to' game. The United fanbase have many brilliant memories of this fixture, but which are the most memorable?

Late winners from the Red Devils became a recurrence in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but no late winners were celebrated more than the ones against their fiercest rivals, well apart from the 99 CL Final.

In 2006, Rio Ferdinand sent Old Trafford into a frenzy as he powered home a header in the dying moments to give the home side an important three points and bragging rights over their opposition.

In almost similar fashion, two years later, a surprising winner by John O'Shea saw Fergie's men snatch a win at Anfield in 2007, one of which became a vital moment in a title-winning season.

Incredible moments and memories still live on in the minds of Manchester United fans, but this rivalry is not over, and certainly not with the legends that have played this match. Legends from both sides will be playing it once more.

Manchester United have announced a charity match between legends of both sides for Saturday 21st May. The game will be raising funds for the Manchester United Foundation. The match has been named as 'Legends of the North'. Tickets for the event can now be purchased on the MUFC website.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has been confirmed as manager for the home side in the charity fixture. Robson spoke of the incoming match and how the proceeds go towards the community of Manchester.

“It’s always exciting playing against Liverpool; even in legends games that rivalry is still there. But, it is also about raising money for Manchester United Foundation, which really helps to encourage and educate young people in communities across Greater Manchester.”

Chief executive John Shiels MBE explains how much of an impact the covid pandemic has had on Manchester's young community and how important the Manchester Foundation is to support and provide life-changing programmes for the children.

“These matches are a fantastic opportunity for fans to see legends of the game back in action, but more importantly, it’s the chance to make a difference to young people in our communities who have really suffered during the pandemic.

"More children than ever are living below the poverty line – in Manchester and Oldham the number of children living in poverty has increased by 53% and 84% respectively from 2016 to 2021 – and this is likely to increase again due to the rise in living and energy costs.

“Many children are also suffering with their mental health, so your support through events like this is vital to help Manchester United Foundation deliver life-changing programmes and really make a difference to their futures.”

