Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview

Manchester United are reportedly now said to be considering all their options for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his interview conducted with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo made a number of admissions during the teaser clips of the interview.

The full interview Ronaldo did with Piers is meant to be released on Wednesday. In just the teaser alone Ronaldo stated he had no respect for Erik Ten Hag and exposed the poor running of the football club.

Ronaldo stated that the people running the club lacked empathy for himself regarding time off he took ahead of the pre season tour. Ten Hag and his players are said to be disappointed with the manner and timing of the interview.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was reported hours after the interview that United’s manager and players had not been made aware of the interview until after the Fulham win. Sky Sports’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reported the news.

Kaveh has also reported that United are now ‘likely to consider all options’ regarding Ronaldo. In full, he said;

“Manchester United are likely to now consider all their options regarding Ronaldo. Management and players don't understand why he has said what he has said. They are hugely disappointed that he would disrespect the club, his manager and teammates in this way.”

