Skip to main content
Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview

Manchester United are reportedly said to be likely to consider ‘all options’ regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo following his interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United are reportedly now said to be considering all their options for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his interview conducted with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo made a number of admissions during the teaser clips of the interview.

The full interview Ronaldo did with Piers is meant to be released on Wednesday. In just the teaser alone Ronaldo stated he had no respect for Erik Ten Hag and exposed the poor running of the football club.

Ronaldo stated that the people running the club lacked empathy for himself regarding time off he took ahead of the pre season tour. Ten Hag and his players are said to be disappointed with the manner and timing of the interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

It was reported hours after the interview that United’s manager and players had not been made aware of the interview until after the Fulham win. Sky Sports’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reported the news.

Kaveh has also reported that United are now ‘likely to consider all options’ regarding Ronaldo. In full, he said;

“Manchester United are likely to now consider all their options regarding Ronaldo. Management and players don't understand why he has said what he has said. They are hugely disappointed that he would disrespect the club, his manager and teammates in this way.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Manchester United Club Executives

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Respect Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Release Explosive Interview With Piers Morgan

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way

By Ben Patterson
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
News

Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham

By Ben Patterson
Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham

By Alex Wallace