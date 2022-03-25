Premier League Side Still Interested in Manchester United Midfielder

Premier League side Newcastle United remain interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard following their failed attempts in the summer, states a report.

Lingard was heavily linked with a move to St. James' Park in the summer but United kept the player despite the Magpies making offers for him.

IMAGO / AFLO

The I Paper in England have reported today that Newcastle United remain interested in Lingard, who had spent a fruitful loan stint at West Ham in the second half of last season.

It is stated that Newcastle have remained in touch with the entourage of Lingard and interest in him could be concretely revived, but he will have a lot of clubs as options because he will leave for free.

Newcastle are also said to be keeping tabs on Darwin Nunez, who has been linked with a move to United in recent weeks and months.

