Manchester United to Battle Liverpool for Signing of 12-Assist International Ace

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Porto star Otavio amidst the Portuguese star's links with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

Otavio was recently on the scoresheet for the Portuguese national side, as they beat Turkey in the semi-final of the World Cup playoffs and will take on North Macedonia.

A Bola in Portugal have reported recently that United are now ready to battle with Liverpool and even Newcastle United for Otavio, with the interest in him said to be 'strong' currently.

It is stated that his profile really suits the potential suitors and the player has a clause of €60 million right now. Multiple clubs have previously sent scouts to watch the player, with Porto well aware of the interest in him.

In the current season, Otavio has picked up 12 assists in the league and he has found the back of the net three times as well.

