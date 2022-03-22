Manchester United Loanee Aims To Be Part Of Midfield Overhaul At The Club

Manchester United loanee James Garner, who is currently plying his trade in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, is reportedly aiming to be a part of United's midfield overhaul in the summer.

The midfield department at Old Trafford currently consists of the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay and out-on-loan Donny van de Beek among others.

Pogba, who's out of contract in the summer, looks likely to leave the club as a free agent.

Juan Mata's contract at the club too expires this summer, and unlike last season when he got offered a one-year extension, something similar looks highly unlikely this time around.

Nemanja Matic is entering the last year of his three-year deal with the Reds which he signed in 2020, and his availability is reducing as his body ages with each passing day.

With the limited options in midfield that are on the horizon for next season, the Mancunian side needs to undergo an overhaul in the summer.

And one of the options who seems ready to step into the midfield department is academy graduate Garner.

According to The Athletic, the young English midfielder would like to be a part of the midfield overhaul, and this is said to be his ambition.

Garner, who's been on loan at the 2-times Champions League winners and Roy Keane's former club, has flourished during his loan spell at the club.

He's been an integral part of Forest's midfield this season, with 9 goal contributions so far.

The Championship side are currently fighting for a playoff spot in their bid to get promoted to the top-flight for the first time since 1999.

Garner recently won the Man of the Match award in a brilliant performance against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final tie.

