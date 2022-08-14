Manchester United Loanee Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s Incredible Game For Nottingham Forest Against West Ham
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is currently on loan at newly promoted side Nottingham Forest and on his home debut has had a sensational performance against West Ham in a 1-0 win for his side.
Henderson went on loan at the start of the 22/23 Premier League campaign and had some passionate words to say about United when arriving at Forest.
United supporters are constantly in debate over the goalkeepers at the club with people fighting their corner over both David De Gea and Henderson.
Some people think that Henderson would fit Erik Ten Hag’s style more than the experienced De Gea.
The younger English keeper has made his presence known on his debut home game for Forest, putting in an excellent performance.
De Gea was at fault and received a heavy criticism for his horrid performance in United’s 4-0 loss at Brentford on the day before.
Henderson put in some excellent numbers in the game, the keeper made four saves, claimed the ball four times as well as saving a penalty.
The keeper was listed as man of the match on most football score websites with a rating of around 8.9 following his performance.
Below you can find a comparison between De Gea’s performance on Saturday and Henderson’s game on Sunday.
