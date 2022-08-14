Skip to main content

Manchester United Loanee Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s Incredible Game For Nottingham Forest Against West Ham

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is currently on loan at newly promoted side Nottingham Forest and on his home debut has had a sensational performance against West Ham in a 1-0 win for his side.

Henderson went on loan at the start of the 22/23 Premier League campaign and had some passionate words to say about United when arriving at Forest.

United supporters are constantly in debate over the goalkeepers at the club with people fighting their corner over both David De Gea and Henderson. 

Some people think that Henderson would fit Erik Ten Hag’s style more than the experienced De Gea. 

Dean Henderson Forest

The younger English keeper has made his presence known on his debut home game for Forest, putting in an excellent performance. 

De Gea was at fault and received a heavy criticism for his horrid performance in United’s 4-0 loss at Brentford on the day before. 

Henderson put in some excellent numbers in the game, the keeper made four saves, claimed the ball four times as well as saving a penalty. 

The keeper was listed as man of the match on most football score websites with a rating of around 8.9 following his performance.

Below you can find a comparison between De Gea’s performance on Saturday and Henderson’s game on Sunday. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dean Henderson Forest
News

Manchester United Loanee Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s Incredible Game For Nottingham Forest Against West Ham

By Alex Wallace10 seconds ago
Christian Eriksen Brentford
News

Manchester United Players Punished by Erik Ten Hag After Brentford Defeat

By Seth Dooley21 minutes ago
Moises Caicedo Brighton Pablo Fornals West Ham
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Rhys James58 minutes ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Discusses Manchester United Plan With PSV Winger

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
News

Erik Ten Hag Cancels Manchester United Day-Off Following Defeat

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
neville
Quotes

Gary Neville On The Glazer Banners "The Only Decent Thing About United Is The Fans"

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Manchester United Extraordinary Statistic Following Defeat Against Brentford

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
David De Gea Brentford
Match Day

Gary Neville Has Described Manchester United Performance Upon Defeat Against Brentford

By Saul Escudero17 hours ago