Manchester United Looking At Thomas Tuchel Amid Uncertainty At Chelsea

Reports have emerged yet again about Manchester United watching Thomas Tuchel's situation at Chelsea amid uncertainty at the club.

The German manager has been previously linked with a move to Old Trafford but he has pledged to stay at the club till the end of the season.

United, who are looking for a permanent manager to appoint in the summer, are aware of the German manager's situation at crisis-hit Chelsea.

Tuchel's contract at Stamford Bridge will be up in June 2024, but with the worsening uncertain situation of the future of the defending Champions League winners, his departure in the coming summer is arising as a possibility.

tuchel

According to The Guardian, the United hierarchy is keeping tabs on developments involving Tuchel at Chelsea, and the predicament at Chelsea has alerted them.

The Red Devils hierarchy is said to be 'impressed with Thomas Tuchel's CV', which boasts of Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup wins with Chelsea among his achievements in this country.

Besides the German, the Mancunian side's list of potential managerial candidates includes Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and Paris-Saint Germain's Mauricio Pochettino.

Both Ajax and PSG have been knocked out of the Champions League this season in the round of 16, same as Manchester United, who went out after defeat to Atletico Madrid at home.

tuchel
