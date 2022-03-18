Manchester United Looking To Exploit Thomas Tuchel's Situation At Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's name has been once again linked with the Manchester United's manager job, as the Old Trafford club have been reportedly looking to exploit his situation at Chelsea.

Things at the London club are not looking good after the UK government imposed sanctions on the club due to its ownership of Roman Abramovich.

Hence the future of the German manager also looks uncertain and unsure at Stamford Bridge, and might possibly lead to him departing from the 2-times Champions League winners.

And according to The Athletic, Manchester United are looking to exploit Tuchel's situation at his current club.

IMAGO / PA Images

United are currently carrying on their process to appoint a permanent manager to take over from the new season, and Tuchel's name is on their shortlist.

The report states that the Old Trafford hierarchy are admirers of the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager.

They are trying to pitch to Tuchel the prospect of a reunion with his former mentor and fellow countryman Ralf Rangnick, who is currently the interim manager at United and will move upstairs once his interim term ends.

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, has been clear with his players about the uncertain future at Chelsea, and it's reported that there is still a risk circumstances could overtake him.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |