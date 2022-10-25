Manchester United Looking To Offload Right Back In January

Erik Ten Hag was keen to add a new right back to his Manchester United side in the summer transfer window. Sergino Dest was reported as the Dutchman’s main choice at the time.

A move for Dest was unable to materialise due to the fact that United could not offload one of their current right backs. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the player in question.

The Englishman has been affirmed as the second choice right back under Ten Hag this season. Diogo Dalot’s vast improvements have seen him favored as the first choice right back.

IMAGO / News Images

However, Ten Hag wants to bring in a new right back this January. Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has been watched many times by United’s scouts ahead of the upcoming window.

If United are to move for Frimpong this January they would have to first offload Wan-Bissaka. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, United are looking at a solution for the 24 year old.

He reported; “Manchester United are trying to find a solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January so they can sign a new right-back.”

The Englishman’s former club, Crystal Palace are said to be interested in re-signing the defender. A report from Jack Rosser states;

“Crystal Palace are open to bringing Aaron Wan-Bissaka back, and are waiting for a final and firm decision over price and whether Manchester Unitrd would either let him leave on a loan or permanent deal.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon