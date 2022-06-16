Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Lose Highly Rated Academy Head to Brentford

Manchester United have lost their academy head Justin Cochrane, according to reports.

The 40 year-old has been with the club since 8th June 2021, where he was appointed head of player development and coaching with the academy teams.

@MUFC_Youth on Twitter released an exclusive report, showing the news.

Cochrane will reportedly now join Brentford, where instead of the youth focused role he had with the Red Devils, will now work with the senior team of The Bees - as a coach.

This is not the first academy staff the club have lost since last season - U23's lead Neil Wood as well as his assistant Neil Ryan both departed in favour of other projects at Salford City and England youth, respectively.

Head of academy goalkeeping Alan Fettis also left to pursue a job as a goalkeeper coach at Middleborough.

It remains to be seen whether or not United will look for a direct replacement.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Justin Cochrane
News

Manchester United Lose Highly Rated Academy Head to Brentford

By Rhys James19 seconds ago
Henderson
Transfers

Report: Dean Henderson Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest At Advanced Stage

By Alex Wallace20 minutes ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Quotes

Paul Pogba Slams Manchester United Board Over Contract Decision

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Premier League
News

Manchester United Full Premier League 22/23 Fixture Schedule With Downloadable Chart

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
United Norwich
News

When Manchester United Face The Big Six In The 22/23 Premier League Season | Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United First 10 Premier League 22/23 Fixtures | vs Liverpool, Arsenal, Leeds United and Manchester City

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
eriksen
News

Report: Manchester United Among Three Premier League Clubs Targeting Christian Eriksen

By Rhys James19 hours ago