Manchester United Lose Highly Rated Academy Head to Brentford

Manchester United have lost their academy head Justin Cochrane, according to reports.

The 40 year-old has been with the club since 8th June 2021, where he was appointed head of player development and coaching with the academy teams.

@MUFC_Youth on Twitter released an exclusive report, showing the news.



Cochrane will reportedly now join Brentford, where instead of the youth focused role he had with the Red Devils, will now work with the senior team of The Bees - as a coach.

This is not the first academy staff the club have lost since last season - U23's lead Neil Wood as well as his assistant Neil Ryan both departed in favour of other projects at Salford City and England youth, respectively.



Head of academy goalkeeping Alan Fettis also left to pursue a job as a goalkeeper coach at Middleborough.

It remains to be seen whether or not United will look for a direct replacement.

