Manchester United Make Big Decision Over Young Forward's Future

Fabrizio Romano has highlighted that the Manchester United hierarchy intend on holding an important meeting with one academy starlet.

Manchester United will negotiate with a young academy star, aiming to extend his current contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, once United have found a conclusion to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga, John Murtough and co. will move to secure Alejandro Garnacho's future at the club.

Erik ten Hag has approved the contract extension after being impressed by the young Argentinian international's talent.

After Garnacho featured in United's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, ten Hag expressed certain optimism about the young forward's admirable performance,

'What we want is young players who deserve a chance and we want to give them a chance,' explained the Dutch manager who was famed for bleeding young academy products into the Ajax first team squad, including Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

‘He shows himself during pre-season and that’s why he came in and he played pretty well. And that is hopeful, his performance was really good.'

Romano has now provided details about Garnacho's impending meeting with the club.

The meeting is expected to not only discuss the anticipated contract extension, but also Garnacho's immediate future at the club.

Romano elaborated, 'there is a meeting scheduled between Alejandro Garnacho’s agent and Manchester United in the coming weeks, once they solve the Ronaldo situation.'

'This meeting will be to decide what’s best for Garnacho’s future, in terms of staying at the club or being sent out on loan.'

Garnacho, who turned eighteen in July, has scored four goals in five appearances for Argentina's national under-20 team. He has already been called up to train with Argentina's senior set-up.

The tricky winger signed for United's academy in 2020 from boyhood club Atlético Madrid, featuring twice for the first team under Ralf Rangnick.

Seen as the frontman of United's triumphant FA Youth Cup squad, Garnacho picked up the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for his outstanding efforts last season.

His expected contract extension will be a relief for United as the skilful forward has been watched intently by many European giants, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, according to 90min.

