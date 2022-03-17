Manchester United have reportedly made an inquiry about Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as part of their process to appoint a permanent manager.

The German manager has recently been linked with the job at Old Trafford due to the uncertain future at Chelsea, and a new report has emerged on him.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 20-time English league champions have made an inquiry about the 48-year-old Champions League-winning coach.

United have been said to be interested in Tuchel due to the question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge after the recent sanctions imposed on the club by the UK government.

But the report also adds that the current Chelsea manager isn't looking to leave his role at the club, and that he wants to stay there.

The German, as it has been stated, is not thinking about the Manchester United job.

