Manchester United Man Could Be Given Pre-Season Chance for Recovery

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong could be given a chance to make a mark in the club's first-team in the pre-season friendlies, says the player.

Chong, currently 22, is on loan at Birmingham City and in the current campaign, he has contributed to four goals in 19 Championship outings for the side.

Chong had joined United from Feyenoord as a 16-year-old.

chong

Chong was speaking to Voetbal International, relayed by Soccer News recently and he gave his views about whether he still has a future at Old Trafford and if he has a chance of making it to the first-team.

"Always with the thought: succeed at Manchester United. If that does not work, then it must be at the highest level for me. What this is, will then have to be seen."

He further stated: "They have lifted the option in my contract, they see all my matches, and in the talks I’ve had with Darren Fletcher, technical director, it appears that they are satisfied with my development. They also really want me to rejoin them in the preparation for next season.”

Chong has made 16 first-team appearances for United in all competitions but he is yet to score for the club, while getting two assists.

News

By Kaustubh Pandey14 seconds ago
