La Liga Side Ready to Offer Contract to Manchester United Striker

La Liga side Real Sociedad are said to be ready to offer a contract to Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in the summer, state reports.

Cavani's current report expires in the upcoming summer transfer window and he is expected to depart the club as well, with the Red Devils also looking to sign a younger striker.

IMAGO / SportImage

Journalist Ekrem Konur has reported recently that Cavani has no intention of renewing his contract with United. The Uruguayan wants to play in the La Liga next season and Real Sociedad are a concrete option for him.

La Real are ready to put a one-year deal on the table for the striker, with the option of another one ready to be activated if his performances are positive.

Other Spanish clubs like sights of Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia are also said to be keeping an eye on the striker.

It is stated that the ex-PSG man has offers on the table from Inter and several important South American teams such as Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo.

