Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

La Liga Side Ready to Offer Contract to Manchester United Striker

La Liga side Real Sociedad are said to be ready to offer a contract to Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in the summer, state reports.

Cavani's current report expires in the upcoming summer transfer window and he is expected to depart the club as well, with the Red Devils also looking to sign a younger striker.

Edinson Cavani

Journalist Ekrem Konur has reported recently that Cavani has no intention of renewing his contract with United. The Uruguayan wants to play in the La Liga next season and Real Sociedad are a concrete option for him.

La Real are ready to put a one-year deal on the table for the striker, with the option of another one ready to be activated if his performances are positive.

Other Spanish clubs like sights of Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia are also said to be keeping an eye on the striker.

It is stated that the ex-PSG man has offers on the table from Inter and several important South American teams such as Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Cavani
News

La Liga Side Ready to Offer Contract to Manchester United Striker

By Kaustubh Pandeyjust now
IMAGO / PA Images
News

Manchester United Owners Glazer Family Voted the Worst Owners in the Premier League

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Has 'Edge' Over Others For Manchester United Manager's Job

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Could Attempt to Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
luke shaw
Quotes

Manchester United's Luke Shaw: 'I Feel Like I'm Wanted With England'

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Neves
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Working to Sign Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves as Manchester United Not Set to Enter the Race

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
luke shaw
News

Watch: Luke Shaw Scores Stunning Goal Against Switzerland

By Soumyajit Roy15 hours ago
Milenkovic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Send Scouts to Watch Serie A Star Defender Nikola Milenkovic

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago