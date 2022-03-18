Report: Manchester United 'Hopeful' of Making New Manager Announcent Soon
Manchester United are said to be 'hopeful' of making an announcement of a new manager soon, claim fresh reports.
Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are the frontrunners to land the Old Trafford job, but it is suggested that Julen Lopetegui, Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti are also in the frame.
Rob Dawson has reported for ESPN that United chiefs are currently 'hopeful' of making an announcement of a new manager before the end of the current campaign and the club is stepping up the hunt during the upcoming international break.
Ten Hag and Pochettino are leading the race and United have got the encouragement to push for them because of the Champions League knockouts of PSG and Ajax.
United are keeping tabs on Thomas Tuchel but they haven't got the encouragement that he could leave. It is expected that the new Chelsea owners would keep Tuchel as their manager.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |