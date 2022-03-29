Skip to main content
Manchester United Managerial Chase Could Be a Two Horse Race Already

Manchester United's chase for a new manager could already be a two-horsed race, claims a report from England.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui have been linked with a move to United but it seems as if some options do seem out of reach for the Red Devils. 

Luis Enrique

James Ducker has reported about United's chase for a new manager, stating that the race could come down to only Pochettino and Ten Hag due to the situations involving Enrique and Lopetegui.

Enrique's plans to manage Spain in the World Cup would scupper United's hopes of hiring him, with the club having very limited willingness to go till the end of the World Cup with an interim manager at the helm.

Lopetegui has already clarified in the Spanish media that he will be at Sevilla next season.

While United are keeping tabs on Thomas Tuchel, he is expected to stay at Chelsea even with the next owners. 

The club has an admiration for Julien Nagelsmann but they understand that he will stay at Bayern Munich. 

