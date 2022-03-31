Journalist Reveals why Manchester United May Not Sign Champions League Winning Manager

Manchester United would not hire ex-Barcelona and current Spain manager Luis Enrique because of the amount of changes it would require in the club's current squad.

While Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are said to be leading the race to be United's boss, Enrique has also been linked with the club.

Reports have stated that the Spaniard is an 'outsider' to land the role.

Gianluca di Marzio spoke to Wettfreunde recently and he was asked about the potential move involving Enrique and United.

The journalist that while the move can yet happen, United would have to change too much of their squad to bring in Enrique and make him happy.

Enrique prefers a certain style of play and United would have to build according to that. The journalist also mentioned the fact that Enrique had issues around the same aspect during his stint at Roma.

It has been stated that United wouldn't be able to hire Enrique because the ex-Barca manager wants to guide the Spanish national team in the World Cup.

