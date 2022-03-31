Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Journalist Reveals why Manchester United May Not Sign Champions League Winning Manager

Manchester United would not hire ex-Barcelona and current Spain manager Luis Enrique because of the amount of changes it would require in the club's current squad.

While Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are said to be leading the race to be United's boss, Enrique has also been linked with the club. 

Reports have stated that the Spaniard is an 'outsider' to land the role.

Luis Enrique

Gianluca di Marzio spoke to Wettfreunde recently and he was asked about the potential move involving Enrique and United.

The journalist that while the move can yet happen, United would have to change too much of their squad to bring in Enrique and make him happy.

Enrique prefers a certain style of play and United would have to build according to that. The journalist also mentioned the fact that Enrique had issues around the same aspect during his stint at Roma.

It has been stated that United wouldn't be able to hire Enrique because the ex-Barca manager wants to guide the Spanish national team in the World Cup.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

luis enrique
News

Journalist Reveals why Manchester United May Not Sign Champions League Winning Manager

By Kaustubh Pandey2 minutes ago
pogba
News

Key Manchester United Decision Will Determine Paul Pogba's Future as Player Prefers Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey59 minutes ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Manchester United Man's Summer Exit Could Fall Through Amidst Transfer Uncertainty

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
nkunku
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Will Listen to Offers Around €75million for Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku This Summer

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
united atleti
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad in Training Ahead of Leicester City Game

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
sergej-milinkovic-savic.jfif
News

Manchester United Would Have to Pay €70 Million for Midfield Target

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Urges Teammates to Help 'Easy Target' Harry Maguire

By Kaustubh Pandey8 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex Manchester United Full-Back Defends Gareth Southgate's Harry Maguire Selection For England

By Rhys James10 hours ago