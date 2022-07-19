Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag - Despite The Improvement Showed By The Squad, Work Still Needs To Be Done

Manchester United has beaten Crystal Palace in their friendly game valid for pre-season in Melbourne, Australia. The Red Devils' manager had something to say after the victory.

The club has had a fantastic run during the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia making it three wins in a row. Liverpool (4-0), Melbourne Victory (1-4) and Crystal Palace (1-3).

The performance against Palace was not different with the three attacking forwards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial scoring their goals.

In this match, everyone could have noticed a more defined style of play which is what the Dutch manager has been working on since his arrival to the Red Devils.

Speaking to MUTV after the end of the game, Erik Ten Hag did not take long to point out that despite the improvements made, the team still needed to work a long way.

“It’s pre-season,” stated the 52-year-old. “We are happy with the improvement we see, but there’s also a lot of work to do."

“But, we scored some wonderful goals, that’s also true."

“The timing, when you start the press, for instance, I still see switches that we can avoid and can prepare a better press.”

When it was mentioned the team's distance covered without the ball was greater than in previous games the Dutchman added:

“They do a lot of work and running, you see often with offensive players that they think they miss energy in the offence."

“But you see, they put a lot of energy in defence and get rewarded by scoring goals because we’re winning balls high up the pitch."

“No opponent likes to be against the press in the defensive line, I think it’s a big advantage when you can do that, but you need the whole team.”

Author Verdict:

The Dutch manager apparently knows his stuff and so far has made good progress with the Old Trafford side. Hopefully, Manchester United will be prepared for the start of the Premier League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon