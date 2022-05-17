Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Responded To Marco Van Basten On Advice About Signing Hakim Ziyech

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag gave an interview to Dutch former Ajax player Marco Van Basten.

The new Manchester United manager is set for a busy first summer with the Red Devils and had already been suggested players.

Erik Ten Hag was asked about a potential signing of Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The 29-year-old played under the Dutch manager at Ajax but has struggled establishing into the starting eleven since his transfer to Chelsea couple years ago.

The Red Devils will are looking to sign at least two strikers for the next season following Ralf Rangnick's suggestions.

The Morocco international is a forward Ten Hag knows well from the time they shared at Ajax and Van Basten thought he would be a good fit for Manchester United.

Van Basten told Ziggo Sport on Monday (via MEN): "What comes to my mind now is that I think Ziyech, who already plays in England, could be a very good footballer at Manchester United for Erik,"

The Red Devils manager avoided talking about Ziyech and instead said that speculation is always huge in the european elite.

Erik Ten Hag said: "Of course this was already the case at Ajax," he added. "You take that in and then you have to continue to work well with the dressing room and with people within the club. You have to analyse well and make the right choices."

