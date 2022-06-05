Skip to main content
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Starts A Twitter Account

Erik ten Hag is currently taking a break before arriving for Manchester United's preseason in the final week of June.

The former Ajax manager is targeting a major summer overhaul in this transfer window with Frenkie de Jong being a primary target despite the Dutch midfielder dismissing a move away from Barcelona.

Today, Erik ten Hag has started his official Twitter page. Fortunately, the account is verified to ensure the true identity of the Manchester United manager on social media. 

Erik ten Hag

Apparently, the most interesting part of his account is that he has enabled private mode which restricts normal Twitter users from the visibility of the posts shared by his account.  

His Twitter handle follows one account which is unknown at the minute although I speculate that it could be his agent. Many Manchester United fans are awaiting the Dutch manager to accept their requests.

Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho are some of the famous managers who are known to be quite active on the internet posting funny incidents which happen while traveling, relaxing, and encountering funny incidents.

Given below are some of the users who are eagerly waiting for getting their tickets accepted by the Dutch tactician

