Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Has 'Major Reservations' About Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has 'major reservations' about Cristiano Ronaldo leading United's attack next season.

Ronaldo has come under fire recently for not scoring a number of chances during United's last few games, scoring just once in his last 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo

In a report from Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, sources say that "Rangnick's patience is wearing thin with Ronaldo - as he appears to be drained of confidence for the first time in his career".

Ronaldo turned 37 at the start of this month and due to United's lack of strikers at the current moment with Edinson Cavani out injured, Ronaldo has been a regular starter which undoubtedly takes its toll.

In the report by MEN, it says "Rangnick has already said it's 'obvious' United need to sign a young striker in the summer".

Ronaldo's current contract at Old Trafford expires next year with United having an option to extend that deal for an extra year but that would bring Ronaldo to 39 years of age.

The signs are already showing that age and a lack of confidence is catching up to Ronaldo more than we've seen in the last few years.

United face Manchester City this Sunday with Ronaldo likely to start the derby.

