51-year-old is a 'Real Contender' For Manchester United Manager Role

Spain's 51-year-old manager Luis Enrique is a 'real contender' for the managerial role at Manchester United despite the club's links with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, claim reports.

While United have already held a 'positive' meeting with Ten Hag and it has been reported that two other managers have already been talked to, Enrique is also said to be of interest.

Mike Keegan has reported for the Daily Mail recently that Enrique is a 'real contender' for the role and even though he's an outsider right now, he has many admirers at Old Trafford.

Enrique's World Cup campaign with Spain later this year can complicate things for him, when it comes to potentially landing a role at United. But he is certainly in contention.

Enrique won two La Liga titles at Barcelona and also took the Catalans to the Champions League title win in 2015. He has also won the FIFA Best Club Coach of the Year award on one occasion.

