Manchester United Manager Target Could Stay at Current Club

Mauricio Pochettino could yet end up staying at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the summer despite interest from Manchester United, states a report.

While United have talked to Erik ten Hag and the meeting was positive, the club is expected to have meetings with more managerial candidates in the near future. Pochettino has been of interest to them for a while now.

Pochettino

Mark Ogden from ESPN has reported that there is a possibility that despite United's interest in the Argentine, Pochettino could stay at PSG beyond this season.

It is stated that while the recent loss to Monaco has increased chances of Pochettino leaving, the exits of Leonardo, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria have raised chances of Pochettino working with a younger squad next season.

It is stated that if United seek permission from PSG to meet Pochettino for an interview, it would signal the French club's willingness to let the manager leave.

