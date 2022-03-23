Manchester United Manager Appointment Time Frame Revealed after Ten Hag Interview
Journalist Andy Mitten has revealed whether Manchester United are about to hire their next permanent manager after the club interviewed Erik ten Hag for the role.
It was widely reported yesterday evening that United have interviewed the Ajax boss for the role but reports went on to say that other candidates will also be spoken to by the Old Trafford bosses.
United journalist Andy Mitten appeared on a video on Football Daily and he provided some updates on the club's chase of a new manager during the ongoing international break.
Mitten confirmed that while United have talked to Ten Hag, nothing has been agreed yet and other candidates will also be spoken to by the club.
He also stated that nothing and no appointment from United will be imminent until they speak to others, quashing reports that Ten Hag is set to be appointed.
Other reports have gone as far as to saying that Ten Hag will be United's boss soon and the club is looking at potential assistants for him.
