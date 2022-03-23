Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Manager Appointment Time Frame Revealed after Ten Hag Interview

Journalist Andy Mitten has revealed whether Manchester United are about to hire their next permanent manager after the club interviewed Erik ten Hag for the role.

It was widely reported yesterday evening that United have interviewed the Ajax boss for the role but reports went on to say that other candidates will also be spoken to by the Old Trafford bosses.

Ralf Rangnick

United journalist Andy Mitten appeared on a video on Football Daily and he provided some updates on the club's chase of a new manager during the ongoing international break.

Mitten confirmed that while United have talked to Ten Hag, nothing has been agreed yet and other candidates will also be spoken to by the club.

He also stated that nothing and no appointment from United will be imminent until they speak to others, quashing reports that Ten Hag is set to be appointed.

Other reports have gone as far as to saying that Ten Hag will be United's boss soon and the club is looking at potential assistants for him.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

united flag
News

Manchester United Manager Appointment Time Frame Revealed after Ten Hag Interview

By Kaustubh Pandey2 minutes ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag makes 'good impression' during Manchester United meeting

By Kaustubh Pandey22 minutes ago
rooney
News

Wayne Rooney Inducted Into The Premier League Hall Of Fame

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
mata
Transfers

Manchester United Veteran Likely To Leave Club In The Summer

By Soumyajit Roy4 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag Interviewed for the Manchester United Job

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
Rice
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Leading the Race to Sign Declan Rice

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
ten hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Has Verbal Agreement to Become Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
dembele
News

Manchester United Still Monitoring World Cup Winner in Hope of Big Transfer Opportunity

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago