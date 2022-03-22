Manchester United's Preference For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Revealed

Manchester United would prefer hiring Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel as their manager over other choices like Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino.

While Tuchel has clarified that he would not be looking to leave Stamford Bridge amidst the sanctions imposed on the club by the UK government, United are said to be keeping tabs on him.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson appeared on TalkSport recently and he spoke in length about United's chase for a new manager.

The journalist stated that while Ten Hag and Pochettino are certainly being looked at and them being under contracts is a problem, Tuchel could be United's prefered candidate for the managerial hotseat.

Jackson explained that United's preference for Tuchel would be because of the German's recent track record, considering he won the Champions League and the Club World Cup with Chelsea.

The likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui have also been linked with United recently.