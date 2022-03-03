Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs Have No Intention of Re-Joining the European Super League

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have no intention to re-join the new proposal of the European Super League.

The six founding members of the ESL from the Premier League are said to have no intention of returning to the project.

It was announced today via Get Italian Football News that the European Super League clubs are set to announce a new format to the competition.

The new format to the competition would ensure that no teams have a permanent position in the league with the addition of a promotion and relegation format.

Some sources are saying that the original 10 teams that were proposed to join including the six from the EPL are all on board with the revamped project.

It is understood as it stands that the six teams from the Premier League will not re-join the proposed plan.

The project faced huge backlash upon its announcement last year with fans protesting outside their club stadiums.

