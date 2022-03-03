Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs Have No Intention of Re-Joining the European Super League

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have no intention to re-join the new proposal of the European Super League.

The six founding members of the ESL from the Premier League are said to have no intention of returning to the project.

It was announced today via Get Italian Football News that the European Super League clubs are set to announce a new format to the competition.

Old Trafford

The new format to the competition would ensure that no teams have a permanent position in the league with the addition of a promotion and relegation format.

Some sources are saying that the original 10 teams that were proposed to join including the six from the EPL are all on board with the revamped project.

It is understood as it stands that the six teams from the Premier League will not re-join the proposed plan.

The project faced huge backlash upon its announcement last year with fans protesting outside their club stadiums.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1008942602h
News

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs Have No Intention of Re-joining the European Super League

By Alex Wallace
3 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United Players Question Harry Maguire's Place in the Starting XI

By Rhys James
33 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Having English Lessons Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James
13 hours ago
Araujo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set to Offer Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Double His Current Salary to Sign This Summer

By Alex Wallace
15 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Set to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Rhys James
16 hours ago
Roman Abramovic
News

Roman Abramovich Takes the Decision to Sell Chelsea FC

By Rhys James
17 hours ago
imago1010134904h
News

UFC Star Conor McGregor Wants to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich Despite Previous Interest in Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
18 hours ago
Livramento
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Have to Pay 'Mega Money' to Sign Premier League Defender

By Alex Wallace
20 hours ago