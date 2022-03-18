Manchester United Man Criticised During Frustrating Loan Spell Away from Old Trafford
Manchester United's Anthony Martial has come under a lot of criticism recently during his loan spell at Spanish side Sevilla.
Martial was loaned out to the Andalusian club in January and since then, the Frenchman has one goal and one assist to his name in all competitions for the club.
Sevilla are second in La Liga and find themselves ten points behind Real Madrid.
Following Sevilla's loss to West Ham in the UEFA Europa League, Martial took some heavy criticism from parts of the Spanish press (via SportWitness).
Diario de Sevilla claimed that more is expected from the striker, if he wants to prove that it was worth the wait and money for the club to sanction the loan move.
ABC Sevilla claimed that the Frenchman just 'didn't show up' when the need was for the club to beat the Hammers. They also stated that Martial was 'erratic' in front of goal.
Martial's loan ends in the summer and Sevilla don't have the option to buy him permanently.
