Premier League Side Hold Concrete Interest in Manchester United Midfielder
Manchester United midfielder James Garner is attracting interest from Premier League side Leeds United, claims Whites'-oriented journalist Phil Hay.
Garner is currently on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest and the Englishman impressed for the second-tier side in the league and even in the FA Cup.
He has been linked with other Premier League clubs in the past.
The Athletic's Phil Hay has reported about Leeds' interest in Garner, claiming that he is someone that the Whites are keeping tabs on as a midfield target.
The journalist stated: "It’ll be interesting to see who Leeds target. James Garner, the Manchester United midfielder who’s on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship and having a very good year, is someone I’ve heard mentioned recently."
The 21-year-old has made 31 appearances in the Championship this season and he has found the back of the net three times, assisting four times.
He spent a loan stint at Forest last season but had a brief spell at Watford. He has been linked with Southampton and Rangers in the past.
