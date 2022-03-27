Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Out of France Training With Foot Injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is currently out of training with the French national team after picking up a slight foot injury.

Pogba featured for France in their previous friendly against the Ivory Coast in which France were victorious..

Pogba played 89 minutes in the game before being substituted.

The Frenchman's future at United is still said to be unclear as the international break draws to a close next week.

Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus and two unnamed Premier League sides are said to be interested in Pogba this summer.

According to RTL France, Pogba is out of France training due to a contusion of the left foot.

IMAGO / PA Images

A follow up report by Baptiste Durieux has suggested that the left foot contusion is not serious.

The news that Pogba's injury is nothing serious is great news for both France and United.

United get back underway next weekend against Leicester with Ralf Rangnick's side pushing for the top four in the Premier League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |