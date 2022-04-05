Skip to main content
Club Looking to Give Up On Their Chase of Manchester United Man Despite Being Close to Move

Flamengo's move for Manchester United midfielder Andreas is now at a risk of falling through as the club could give up on the player, claims a journalist.

Pereira was loaned out to the Brazilian club in the summer and reports recently have suggested that apart from Flamengo, clubs from Netherlands and Spain are also interested in the midfielder.

Pereira

Journalist Venê Casagrande has reported (via SportWitness) recently that Flamengo's chances of signing the ex-Valencia man are pretty much zero and they are looking to give up on the signing.

Flamengo had an agreement to buy the player for about €10m, even though the initial option to buy him permanently was €20m. Social media posts for the announcement of the move were also ready.

But Pereira's recent performances seem to have put off Flamengo, who don't think that he will be worth the money they initially wanted to spend.

If another club comes into the race, Flamengo would be ready to back away.

News

