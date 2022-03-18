Skip to main content
Manchester United Have Regrets About Rangnick Appointment as Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Issues

Manchester United are now facing regrets about appointing Ralf Rangnick as their manager following their Champions League knockout at the hands of Atletico Madrid, claims a report in Spain.

Rangnick was appointed in November to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim boss.

The German has lost only two Premier League games with United, losing to Wolves and Manchester City.

Ralf Rangnick

Spanish outlet AS claim that United could even be considering breaking their current agreement with the German, as they believe that a mistake has been made by them in his appointment.

The club believe that Rangnick has failed to improve the team's performance, with the failure to empathise with Cristiano Ronaldo said to be a key reason for a breakdown in relationship with the forward.

It is stated that there is a 'total fracture' between the two as United could even consider firing Rangnick.

