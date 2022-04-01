Skip to main content
Manchester United Monitor 23-Year-Old as New David De Gea Deputee

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg's Philipp Kohn as a potential deputee for current first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea is said to be in line for a new at Old Trafford, with Dean Henderson constantly linked with an exit from the club. 

Sam Johnstone has previously been linked with a return to the red side of Manchester United.

SOCCER - OEFB Cup, WAC vs RBS WOLFSBERG,AUSTRIA,16.MAR.22 - SOCCER - UNIQA OEFB Cup, semifinal, Wolfsberger AC vs Red Bull Salzburg.

The Mirror have reported about United's interest in Kohn recently, reporting that the Red Devils scouted the RB Salzburg man recently and Premier League interest in him has been growing.

United sent scouts to watch him play in Salzburg's 7-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and there is said to be plently of interest in England for the 23-year-old.

United are said to be assessing their options in the goalkeeping department right now, with the club said to be likely to bring in another back-up keeper this summer.

Both Tom Heaton and Lee Grant are out of contract in the summer.

