Manchester United Still Monitoring World Cup Winner in Hope of Big Transfer Opportunity

Manchester United are still said to be keeping tabs on the situation of Ousmane Dembele as his future is yet to be fully resolved, claim fresh reports from France.

Dembele has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford - notably in the summer of 2020, when the Red Devils had failed to land Jadon Sancho following a protracted transfer saga.

Foot Mercato have reported about Dembele's situation, stating that even though the Frenchman has a rough agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona want to keep him at the club and hand him a new deal.

He has impressed under Xavi since returning to the first-team fold following injury and performed very well in the El Clasico recently.

The report goes on to state that United, Tottenham and Newcastle are monitoring the winger's situation and looking at how things unfold.

He has nine assists this season, while getting one goal.

