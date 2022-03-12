Manchester United Monitoring Thomas Tuchel's Situation At Chelsea

Manchester United are monitoring manager Thomas Tuchel's situation at Chelsea, amid tense times at the South London club following sanctions that have been imposed earlier this week due to its ownership by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

According to Daily Mail, United have been 'alerted to the possibility of Tuchel becoming available at the end of the season', and are said to be monitoring his situation at crisis-ridden Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German manager, who's a protege of the Old Trafford club's current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, is reportedly now a name in the frame of United's hunt for a permanent manager, who will be set to take over after Rangnick's term as interim manager ends this summer.

Although Rangnick refused to stir any speculations, as per the report, he believes the current Chelsea manager — with whom he has worked previously at Ulm and Stuttgart — could be an option for the Red Devils, alongside Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino.

With the growing uncertainty at the London club, the 48-year-old — who has won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup as Chelsea manager and has won the FIFA Best Men's Coach award for 2021 — could definitely become a strong viable option for the Mancunian club and the situation is definitely one to watch in the coming weeks.

