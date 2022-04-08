Manchester United's Move for Premier League Midfielder Deemed Unlikely by Journalist

Manchester United's move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been deemed 'unlikely' by the reliable journalist David Ornstein recently.

Manchester Evening News had reported yesterday that United are making moves to sign Phillips in the summer, with Samuel Luckhurst claiming that United wouldn't try the move unless the England international wasn't willing.

Ornstein was speaking to Sky Sports recently and deemed a potential move to Old Trafford for Phillips to be 'unlikely' at this point.

Ornstein stated that because of the local rivalry involving the two clubs, the move is doubtful. He also revealed that Leeds want to tie the midfielder down to a new deal.

The Athletic journalist revealed that there will be interest from West Ham and Aston Villa in Phillips and there could be interest from clubs that are higher up in the Premier League ladder.

He stated that even Manchester City could look at Phillips, if they fail to land the targets that are higher up on their shortlist.

