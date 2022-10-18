Skip to main content
Manchester United Must Make David De Gea Contract Decision

Manchester United must make their decision on the future of David De Gea sooner rather than later.

Manchester United will have to make a big decision soon regarding the future of one of their longest serving players, David De Gea. His contract expires next summer, following over 10 years at the club.

De Gea reached an incredible milestone on Sunday as he became one of a select few United players to reach 500 appearances for the club. The Spaniard was presented with an award from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

United’s number one has expressed a public desire to stay at the club past the expiration date of his current contract. United do have an option to extend for a further year, however that decision lies in the hands of Erik Ten Hag and the club.

De Gea is getting on with his age and United could see better use to delve into the market for a replacement next year. However, it could be useful keeping the Spaniard at the club, but with such a high wage, United could be reluctant to.

Fabrizio Romano has today spoken about the situation. He said; “David de Gea has spoken publicly about how happy he is at Manchester United, he made it very clear he’d like to extend his stay.”

“He’s also made this clear in private - the message from his agents to Manchester United is that he wants to stay.”

“United have the option to extend De Gea’s contract by one more season, but during the coming months they will decide whether or not to extend it by even longer. De Gea has been clear with his intentions, so now it’s up to the club, and to Erik ten Hag.”

